|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 22, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Younger Auction Company at 312 E South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO and live online bidding available
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/porterfield.html
|Radio:
Porterfield Estate Auction featuring 505 +/- of Nodaway County Land, Home and Improvements in 5 tracts
