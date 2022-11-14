Auctioneer: Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Younger Auction Company at 312 E South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO and live online bidding available
Website: https://www.youngerauction.com/porterfield.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.