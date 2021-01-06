|Auctioneer:
|Rick Barnes of Barnes Realty
|Date:
|January 12, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|East of Craig, MO approximately 0.8 miles on North Side of HWY 59, sale site will be on the South side of Quonsets.
|Website:
|http://barnesrealty.com/featured/public-offering-307-46-acres-atchison-holt-county-mo/
|Radio:
Public Land Offering of 307.46 Acres +/- in Atchison and Holt County, MO
