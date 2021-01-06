Auctioneer: Rick Barnes of Barnes Realty
Date: January 12, 2021
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location:East of Craig, MO approximately 0.8 miles on North Side of HWY 59, sale site will be on the South side of Quonsets.
Website: http://barnesrealty.com/featured/public-offering-307-46-acres-atchison-holt-county-mo/
