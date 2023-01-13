|Auctioneer:
|Jack Kretzinger, Dan Kretzinger and Tony Douglas
|Date:
|Tuesday, January 24, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Villisca, IA Community Building at 207 South 3rd Ave, Villisca, IA
|Website:
|Radio:
Randy and the late Doug Bloom Absolute Land Auction Featuring 147 Acres +/- of Montgomery County Land
