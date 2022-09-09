|Auctioneer:
|Tom Van Sycoc and Associates
|Date:
|Sunday, September 18, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|1478 325th Ave, Randolph, IA....3 miles South on L68 and 1 mile West on J22
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/rick-kim-malcom-moving-auction/pdf_bc921232-2f80-11ed-9514-8fc2f284d325.html
|Radio:
