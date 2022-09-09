Auctioneer: Tom Van Sycoc and Associates
Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: 1478 325th Ave, Randolph, IA....3 miles South on L68 and 1 mile West on J22 
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/rick-kim-malcom-moving-auction/pdf_bc921232-2f80-11ed-9514-8fc2f284d325.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.