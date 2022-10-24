Auctioneer: Byron Menke of Menke Auction & Realty
Date: Friday, November 18, 2022
Time: 10 A.M.
Location: Treynor, Iowa Community Center at 11 W. Main Street
Website:https://www.menke-auction.com/siteart/auction-images/volz-auction/volz-auction.pdf
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.