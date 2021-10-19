Auctioneer: Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
Date: Saturday and Sunday, October 23rd and 24th
Time: 10:00 A.M. Saturday and 11:00 A.M. Sunday
Location: Younger Auction Gallery 312 E South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO
Website: https://www.youngerauction.com/smith.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.