|Auctioneer:
|Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 8
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|United Faith Church- 1975 HWY 275, Sidney, Iowa
|Website:
|Radio:
Robert Hutt Public Land Auction of 187 acres +/- of Fremont County Land
