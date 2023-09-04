|Auctioneer:
|Ed Spencer, Luke Spencer, Steve Christiansen and Hannah Johnson of Spencer Groups
|Date:
|Saturday, September 16, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|2042 Highway 183 near Mondamin, Iowa
|Website:
|https://spencerauctiongroup.com/
|Radio:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 6
Anniversaries
-
Sep 5