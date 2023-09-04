Auctioneer: Ed Spencer, Luke Spencer, Steve Christiansen and Hannah Johnson of Spencer Groups
Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: 2042 Highway 183 near Mondamin, Iowa
Website: https://spencerauctiongroup.com/
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.