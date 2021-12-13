|Auctioneer:
|Steve Bergren with Bergren Real Estate and Auction, LLC
|Date:
|Monday, January 10th, 2022
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Gold Fair Building in Red Oak, Iowa
|Website:
|Radio:
Ronald C. Rolenc and Judith C. Rolenc Revocable Trust Land Auction
