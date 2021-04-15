Auctioneer:Mark Younger with Younger Auction Company 
Date:Saturday, April 24, 2021 
Time: 10:30am EST
Location: 73 Greenway Drive, Highway 21 South, Sparta, NC 28675; Live online bidding available
Website: https://www.youngerauction.com/scott.html
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.