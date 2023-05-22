Auctioneer:Jon Peterson- Agent with Farmers National Company 
Date:Thursday, June 22, 2023 
Time:10:00am 
Location:

Stadium 34 Restaurant, Red Oak IA online bidding begins June 20th and ends at end of live auction June 22nd

Website: https://www.fncrealestate.com/properties/l-2300257
Radio: 

