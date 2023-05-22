|Auctioneer:
|Jon Peterson- Agent with Farmers National Company
|Date:
|Thursday, June 22, 2023
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
Stadium 34 Restaurant, Red Oak IA online bidding begins June 20th and ends at end of live auction June 22nd
|Website:
|https://www.fncrealestate.com/properties/l-2300257
|Radio:
Simulcast Live and Online Auction for two separate farms totaling 557.5 acres in Montgomery Co.
