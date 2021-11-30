Auctioneer: Midwest Ag Services, LLC and Menke Auction and Realty
Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Treynor Community Center @ 111 W Main Street in Treynor
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/stille-land-auction/pdf_693764f6-5200-11ec-a4e6-0399a53731fa.html
Radio: 

