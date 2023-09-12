|Auctioneer:
|Jake Rice with Rice Auction Company
|Date:
|Thursday, September 21, 2023
|Time:
|10:30am
|Location:
|401 N Shoenhair St., Lenox, IA 50851
|Website:
|https://riceauctioncompany.com/auction/sweeney/
