|Greg Clement with Greg Clement Auction
|Wednesday, November 30th
|10:00am
|Mound City Community Building/Toad Hollar Bar and Grill 1710 Nebraska Street Mound City, Missouri
|http://www.clementauction.net/holt%20county/holt.htm
The Heirs of Max and Winnie Randall Shubert 121.2 Acres of Absolute Holt County Land Auction
