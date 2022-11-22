Auctioneer:Greg Clement with Greg Clement Auction
Date:Wednesday, November 30th
Time:10:00am 
Location:Mound City Community Building/Toad Hollar Bar and Grill 1710 Nebraska Street Mound City, Missouri
Website:http://www.clementauction.net/holt%20county/holt.htm
Radio: 

