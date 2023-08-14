Auctioneer:Liz Hunt with Hunt Auction and Land 
Date:Saturday, August 19, 2023 
Time:9:30am 
Location:Legion Hall- 1104 E. 5th Street in Maryville, Missouri
Website:https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/wells-estate-day-3
Radio: 

