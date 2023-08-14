|Auctioneer:
|Liz Hunt with Hunt Auction and Land
|Date:
|Saturday, August 19, 2023
|Time:
|9:30am
|Location:
|Legion Hall- 1104 E. 5th Street in Maryville, Missouri
|Website:
|https://www.huntauctionsandland.com/wells-estate-day-3
Radio:
The Late Jean and Bob Wells Estate Antique and Collectibles Auction
