|Auctioneer:
|Al Hughes with Al Hughes Auction Service
|Date:
|Saturday, March 5th
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|Al Hughes Auction Facility- 21929 S. 221st Street, Glenwood, Iowa
|Website:
|Radio:
The Late Richard Torneten and Mark Torneten Top Quality Gun and John Deere Collectible Auction
