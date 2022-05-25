Auctioneer: Farmers National Company
Date: Thursday, June 2nd
Time:10:00am 
Location:The Avoca American Legion Hall, 112 North Elm Street, Avoca, Iowa
Website: 
Radio: 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.