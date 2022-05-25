|Auctioneer:
|Farmers National Company
|Date:
|Thursday, June 2nd
|Time:
|10:00am
|Location:
|The Avoca American Legion Hall, 112 North Elm Street, Avoca, Iowa
|Website:
|Radio:
The simulcast auction of 2 tracts of pttawattamie and Shelby county farm land, totaling 322.60 more/less acres
