Auctioneer: Byron Menke of Menke Auction and Realty
Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Time: 11:00 A.M. 
Location: Treynor Community Building at 11 W. Main Street in Treynor, IA
Website: https://www.menke-auction.com/liveauctions.htm
Radio: 

