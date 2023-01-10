|Auctioneer:
|Byron Menke of Menke Auction and Realty
|Date:
|Tuesday, February 7, 2023
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Treynor Community Building at 11 W. Main Street in Treynor, IA
|Website:
|https://www.menke-auction.com/liveauctions.htm
|Radio:
Van Mielke (milky) Land Auction Featuing 77.16 Acres +/- of Mills County, Iowa Land
