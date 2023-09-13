Auctioneer: Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Time: 5:14 P.M.
Location: 3033 G Avenue, Northboro, IA with online bidding available
Website: https://www.youngerauction.com/whipple.html
