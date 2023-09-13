|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 19, 2023
|Time:
|5:14 P.M.
|Location:
|3033 G Avenue, Northboro, IA with online bidding available
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/whipple.html
|Radio:
Whipple Real Estate Auction Featuring a 1 1/2 story, 2 bedroom home on 5 acres near Northboro, IA
