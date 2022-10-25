Auctioneer: Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Time: 10:00 A.M.
Location: Younger Auction Gallery, 312 E South Hills Dr. Maryville, MO
Website:https://www.youngerauction.com/welch.html
Radio: 

