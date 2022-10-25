|Auctioneer:
|Mark Younger of Younger Auction Company
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 1, 2022
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Younger Auction Gallery, 312 E South Hills Dr. Maryville, MO
|Website:
|https://www.youngerauction.com/welch.html
|Radio:
William B. Welch Revocable Family Trust Auction Featuring 61 +/- Acres of Nodaway County Farm Land
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
Anniversaries
-
Oct 27