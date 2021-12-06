|Auctioneer:
|Dennis "Leroy" Phillips of Property Connections
|Date:
|Tuesday, December 14, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|The Hayloft in Grant, Iowa
|Website:
|https://www.kmaland.com/willis-nelson-land-auction/pdf_49d50246-5311-11ec-935c-63dd4fd03035.html
|Radio:
Willis N. Nelson Farm Land Auction Featuring 128 Acres +/- of Montgomery County Land
