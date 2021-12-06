Auctioneer: Dennis "Leroy" Phillips of Property Connections
Date: Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: The Hayloft in Grant, Iowa
Website: https://www.kmaland.com/willis-nelson-land-auction/pdf_49d50246-5311-11ec-935c-63dd4fd03035.html
Radio: 

