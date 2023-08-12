|Auctioneer:
|Ed Spencer, Luke Spencer and Hannah Johnson of Spencer Auction Group
|Date:
|Saturday and Sunday, August 26th and 27th, 2023
|Time:
|9:00 A.M.
|Location:
|1200 Canal Street in Missouri Valley, IA
|Website:
|https://spencerauctiongroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Wisecup-Notice-Flyer-scaled.jpg
