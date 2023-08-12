Auctioneer: Ed Spencer, Luke Spencer and Hannah Johnson of Spencer Auction Group
Date: Saturday and Sunday, August 26th and 27th, 2023
Time: 9:00 A.M.
Location: 1200 Canal Street in Missouri Valley, IA 
Website: https://spencerauctiongroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Wisecup-Notice-Flyer-scaled.jpg
Radio: 

