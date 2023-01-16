(KMAland) -- Five KMAland boys basketball teams are ranked in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Bishop Heelan is the highest ranked KMAland squad, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A.
Grand View Christian (1A), Central Lyon (2A), Bondurant-Farrar (3A) and Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4A) are the top-ranked teams.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
6. West Harrison
CLASS 2A
7. Kuemper Catholic
9. AHSTW
CLASS 3A
4. Bishop Heelan
CLASS 4A
7. Sioux City East