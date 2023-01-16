HeelanCrusaders.jpg

(KMAland) -- Five KMAland boys basketball teams are ranked in the latest state basketball rankings released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association. 

Bishop Heelan is the highest ranked KMAland squad, coming in at No. 4 in Class 3A. 

Grand View Christian (1A), Central Lyon (2A), Bondurant-Farrar (3A) and Cedar Rapids, Kennedy (4A) are the top-ranked teams.

View the full rankings here

CLASS 1A 

6. West Harrison

CLASS 2A 

7. Kuemper Catholic

9. AHSTW

CLASS 3A 

4. Bishop Heelan

CLASS 4A

7. Sioux City East 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.