Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Avoca Trinity Lutheran    
Bedford New Life Missionary    
Bedford United Christian Presbyterian    
Bedford United Methodist    
Bedford Sacred Heart Catholic   
Bethesda Lutheran    
Blanchard United Methodist    
Braddyville United Methodist    
Bridgewater Trinity Christian    
Brooks United Methodist    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Brownville Christian Church    
Burlington Jct. St. Benedict's Catholic    
Carbon United Methodist    
Carl United Methodist    
Clarinda Calvary Baptist      
Clarinda First Baptist    
Clarinda First Christian    
Clarinda Greater Hope    
Clarinda Hillside Missionary    
Clarinda Immanuel Lutheran           XX  
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Clarinda New Life Church    
Clarinda Reformed Presbyterian    
Clarinda St. John's Lutheran    
Clarinda St. Paul Lutheran    
Clarinda Trinity Lutheran   
Clarinda Trinity Presbyterian    
Clarinda United Methodist    
Clarinda Westminster Presbyterian    
College Springs Presbyterian    
Coin United Methodist    
Corning First Presbyterian    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Corning Redeemer Lutheran    
Corning United Methodist    
Council Bluffs Fellowship Church    
Cumberland St. Timothy Catholic   
Elmo United Methodist   
Emerson City Light Southwest Iowa    
Emerson United Methodist    
Essex Faith Covenant    
Essex First Presbyterian    
Essex St. John Lutheran    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Fairfax First Presbyterian    
Fairfax United Methodist    
Farragut Congregational UCC    
Farragut United Methodist    
Glenwood First Congregational UCC    
Glenwood Hillsdale Methodist Church    
Glenwood Vine Street Bible    
Grant United Methodist    
Griswold Faith Lutheran    
Griswold United Methodist    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Hamburg First United Methodist    
Hamburg United Trinity    
Hastings St. John's Lutheran    
Hastings United Methodist    
Henderson United Methodist    
Imogene St. Patrick's Catholic    
Macedonia United Methodist    
Malvern First Baptist    
Malvern United Methodist    
Mineola St. John Lutheran    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
New Market Church of Christ    
New Market United Methodist    
Northboro St. Paul's Lutheran    
Northboro United Methodist    
Nyman Fremont Lutheran    
Oakland Christian Church    
Oakland Fellowship Church    
Oakland St. Paul Lutheran    
Oakland United Methodist    
Randolph United Methodist    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Red Oak Bethlehem Lutheran    
Red Oak Faith Community    
Red Oak First Congregational UCC    
Red Oak St. Mary's Catholic    
Rock Port Christian    
Rock Port First Lutheran    
Rock Port United Methodist    
Shambaugh Harvest Fellowship    
Shambaugh United Methodist    
Sharpsburg Presbyterian Church   
Shenandoah Christ Point Baptist    
Shenandoah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Shenandoah Church of the Nazarene    
Shenandoah Community of Christ    
Shenandoah Congregational UCC    
Shenandoah Cornerstone Fellowship    
Shenandoah Emmanuel Lutheran    
Shenandoah First Baptist    
Shenandoah First Christian    
Shenandoah First Presbyterian    
Shenandoah New Beginnings Church   
Shenandoah Nishna Valley Christian    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Shenandoah St. John's Episcopal    
Shenandoah United Methodist    
Shenandoah Trinity Lutheran    
Siam Church of Christ    
Sidney United Faith    
Sidney Victory Life Christian Center    
Silver City United Methodist    
Stanton Mamrelund Lutheran    
Stanton Tabor Lutheran    
Strahan United Methodist    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Summit United Methodist    
Tabor First Christian    
Tabor United Methodist    
Tarkio First Christian    
Tarkio First Baptist    
Tarkio Presbyterian    
Tarkio St. Paul The Apostle Catholic    
Tarkio United Methodist    
Thurman United Methodist    
Treynor St. Paul Lutheran    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Treynor Zion Congregational    
Villisca Advent Christian    
Villisca Mount Calvary Lutheran    
Villisca Presbyterian Church    
Villisca St. Joseph's    
Villisca Strand Lutheran    
Villisca United Methodist    
Walnut Monroe Chapel United Methodist    
Watson United Methodist    
Wesley Chapel United Methodist    
Westboro St. John's Lutheran    
Church Cancelled Delayed Notes 
Westboro United Methodist    
Wheeler Grove UCC    
Other Church Cancellations 

                          

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.