Old Defiance Days canceled for tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night including the rodeo in Sheridan, Missouri.
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 25, 2021 @ 11:02 am
Old Defiance Days canceled for tonight, tomorrow and tomorrow night including the rodeo in Sheridan, Missouri.
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.