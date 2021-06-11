Red Oak Softball game is canceled for today June 11, 2021
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 11, 2021 @ 3:54 pm
Red Oak Softball game is canceled for today June 11, 2021
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.