The Clarinda Lied Public Library is closed today.
There are currently no cancellations or postponements that have been submitted for today.
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. Much colder. High 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low around 0F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 6, 2021 @ 11:34 am
