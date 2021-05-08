Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with periods of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 61F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thundershowers early...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.