No free clinic this Thursday for the Nodaway Valley free clinic in Clarinda.
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 9, 2022 @ 12:22 am
No free clinic this Thursday for the Nodaway Valley free clinic in Clarinda.
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.