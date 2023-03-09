Daughter's of the American Revolution Genealogy Workshop scheduled for Thursday night at the Shenandoah Public Library has been postponed to March 30th at 5:30 p.m.
Weather Related SWITA Route Changes as of 6:20am 3/9:
SWITA Transportation- First Shift OSI Atlantic -Cancelled
SWITA Transportation - Harlan Concerned running In Town Routes Only
Atlantic SWITA taxi will have a 2 hour late start and won’t start running until 9am.
3HO route will also be a 2 hour late start.
All other SWITA transportation and routes are running as normal at this time.
