Daughter's of the American Revolution Genealogy Workshop scheduled for Thursday night at the Shenandoah Public Library has been postponed to March 30th at 5:30 p.m.

Weather Related SWITA Route Changes as of 6:20am 3/9:
 
SWITA Transportation- First Shift OSI Atlantic -Cancelled
 
SWITA Transportation - Harlan Concerned running In Town Routes Only
 
Atlantic SWITA taxi will have a 2 hour late start and won’t start running until 9am. 
 
3HO route will also be a 2 hour late start. 
 
All other SWITA transportation and routes are running as normal at this time. 

To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.

