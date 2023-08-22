Clarinda Community Thrift Store will be closing at 1:00pm on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 and Wednesday, August 23, 2023 due to heat.
To submit a cancellation or postponement, email kmaradio@kmaland.com or call (712) 246-5000.
