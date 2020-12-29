No meals will be home-delivered from the Rock Port Senior Center.
Nishna Productions will run in-town routes only.
Clarinda Snow Emergency -- no parking on any city streets until snow ceases and streets have been plowed curb to curb.
Shenandoah Snow Emergency -- no parking on designated snow routes & alternate day parking enforced.
Corning Snow Emergency -- no parking on snow routes. Parking allowed on north and east sides of other streets until 8 p.m. Tuesday and then parking allowed on south and west sides of streets.
Nodaway Snow Emergency - no parking on all city streets.
The City of Villisca has declared a snow emergency effective at Noon, Tuesday December 29th until 24 hours after the snow has stopped.
No street parking is allowed on the designated snow emergency routes. On the other streets, if at all possible please do not park any vehicles unless absolutely necessary.
Shenandoah Food Pantry- closed
There will be no Fresh Eats meals delivered today for Clarinda Regional Health Center
The Cass County Courthouse will close at noon today (12-29-2020) due to inclement weather.