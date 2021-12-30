The City of Corning has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, January 1, 2022. For the first 12 hours, no parking is allowed on marked snow routes. For other streets, parking will be on the south and west sides during the first 12 hours and north and east sides in the second 12 hours.
