Nodaway, Iowa will have a snow emergency beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 25th until 24 hours after snow has stopped. Cars should be moved from the streets to allow for plowing.
With a significant winter storm forecast for Monday, the Clarinda Police Department would like to remind the citizens of Clarinda about the snow ordinance. The ordinance states that; no person shall park any motor vehicle or other apparatus upon any street of the city that will obstruct the removal of snow when there has been an accumulation of two inches or more. Any vehicle left parked on any street in violation of this ordinance may be impounded, and the registered owner of the vehicle will be subject to a $30.00 parking fine, and payment of all applicable towing and storage fees before the vehicle is released. The parking ban remains in effect until the snow ceases to fall and the streets have been plowed from curb to curb.
Due to the winter weather forecast for Monday, January 25 the City of Harlan has declared a Snow Emergency for Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26. There will be NO parking allowed on the City's north/south streets from 8AM until Noon. There will be NO parking on the East/West streets from 1PM until 5PM. In addition, Parallel Parking is required on any streets where the snow is Windrowed in the center of the street (primarily in the Downtown Area). Violators of the snow emergency will result in a $25 ticket and possibly have their vehicle towed at the owner's expense. The City of Harlan appreciates your cooperation.
The City of Shenandoah Snow Emergency goes into effect on January 25,2021 starting at 8am will remain in effect until January 26,2021 at 8pm or unless snow has ceased to fall and the street has been plowed from curb to curb. No parking on snow emergency routes and all other streets will have alternate parking meaning on the odd calendar day you may park on the odd side of the street and on even calendar days you may park on the even side of the street.
The City of Corning has declared a 24 hour snow emergency effective at 8:00 am on Jan 25th 2021
No parking will be allowed on marked snow route streets during the first 12 hours of this snow emergency.
Except for the business district, parking during the first 12 hours on all other streets will be on the South and West side only. For the remainder of this snow emergency, parking will be allowed on the North and East side of the street if not prohibited by signs. All No Parking signs and direction of travel parking will be enforced.
Fremont County Courthouse is closed Monday January 25th.
Mills County Courthouse is closed Monday January 25th.
Due to expected inclement weather, the Mills County Board of Supervisors has closed all non essential offices for Monday, January 25, 2021. We encourage everyone to stay home and avoid travel. If you must travel, allow extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Carry a winter survival kit with you in the event you become stranded. Your kit should include jumper cables, blankets, candles, matches, water, extra clothing, boots, ice scraper, snow shovel, high caloric non-perishable foods, flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, and sand or carpet strops for traction. Ensure your fuel tank is full and your windshield wipers are in good working condition. For updates on road conditions, call 511 from your phone, download the Iowa 511 application for your mobile device or visit https://www.511ia.org/
Page County Courthouse will be closed in the morning until 10 a.m. and then the supervisors will reevaluate in the morning to see if it will be further closed.
Stanton has a snow emergency that will go into effect at 8:00 am Monday January 25th until the streets are cleared and the snow has ceased to fall. There is to be no on street parking during this time. This snow emergency is automatic whenever 2" of snow is forecasted.
3-3-33 PARKING DURING SNOW EMERGENCY. No person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned off-street parking area during any snow emergency proclaimed by the Mayor unless the snow has been removed or plowed from said street, alley or parking area and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency parking ban shall continue from its proclamation through the duration of the snow or ice storm and the forty-eight hour period after cessation of the storm except as above provided upon streets which have been fully opened.