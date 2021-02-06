Snow Emergency for City of Stanton as of 1:00pm on Saturday, February 6th, 2021.
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow late. Low -2F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 6, 2021 @ 5:12 pm
Snow Emergency for City of Stanton as of 1:00pm on Saturday, February 6th, 2021.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.