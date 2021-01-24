The City of Shenandoah Snow Emergency goes into effect on January 25,2021 starting at 8am will remain in effect until January 26,2021 at 8pm or unless snow has ceased to fall and the street has been plowed from curb to curb. No parking on snow emergency routes and all other streets will have alternate parking meaning on the odd calendar day you may park on the odd side of the street and on even calendar days you may park on the even side of the street.
The City of Corning has EXTENDED their 24 hour snow emergency effective at 8:00 am on Jan 26th 2021. No parking will be allowed on marked snow route streets during the first 12 hours of this snow emergency. Except for the business district, parking during the first 12 hours on all other streets will be on the South and West side only. For the remainder of this snow emergency, parking will be allowed on the North and East side of the street if not prohibited by signs. All No Parking signs and direction of travel parking will be enforced.
Stanton has a snow emergency that will go into effect at 8:00 am Monday January 25th until the streets are cleared and the snow has ceased to fall. There is to be no on street parking during this time. This snow emergency is automatic whenever 2" of snow is forecasted.
3-3-33 PARKING DURING SNOW EMERGENCY. No person shall park, abandon, or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street, alley, or City-owned off-street parking area during any snow emergency proclaimed by the Mayor unless the snow has been removed or plowed from said street, alley or parking area and the snow has ceased to fall. A snow emergency parking ban shall continue from its proclamation through the duration of the snow or ice storm and the forty-eight hour period after cessation of the storm except as above provided upon streets which have been fully opened.
The City of Essex has declared a snow emergency in anticipation of the winter storm. This goes into effect at 8:00 AM Monday and will remain in effect until after the snow has ceased falling and the streets have been plowed.
OSI Oakland will not be having 2nd shift production Monday and 1st shift will be a 2 hour late start on January 26th.
The City of Malvern is declaring a 48-hour snow emergency beginning at 8 am Monday. No vehicles should be left unattended on any public street or alley during plowable conditions. On Prospect Avenue and 2nd Avenue, please park following the odd day/odd house-number side of the street and even day/even house-number side of the street. Monday is an odd day. Please attend to your vehicles; remove them from the streets and alleys. Also, please refrain from pushing snow out into the streets. Your cooperation is most appreciated.
The City of Villisca has declared a snow emergency effective at Noon, Monday January 25th until 5 pm on Wednesday, January 27th.
No street parking is allowed on the designated snow emergency routes. On the other streets, if at all possible please do not park any vehicles unless absolutely necessary.
The Honorable Mayor Ron Kohn has proclaimed a snow emergency for the City of Glenwood, to be in effect from 12pm on Monday the 25th day of January 2021. With this proclamation no person shall park , abandon or leave unattended any vehicle on any public street or City- owned parking lot, other than designated overnight parking areas. The snow emergency parking ban shall continue from its proclamation until the snow ceases and the roads are plowed. In addition the City Offices will be closed starting at 12pm on the 25th day of January 2021, due to the inclement weather conditions.
SMC Clinic will not open until noon Tuesday due to the winter weather.
City Of Essex Garbage pick up scheduled for Tuesday will be changed to Wednesday this week due to the snow.
The City of Coin is in a snow emergency starting Jan 25, 2021 at noon until Jan 26, 2021 at 5:00pm.
East Pottawattamie County Extension and Outreach in Oakland- The Private Pesticide Applicator Training scheduled for January 26, 2021 at the Oakland Community Building has been postponed until January 28, 2021 at 9:00am for all pre-registered participants.
Fremont County snowplows have been pulled of the Secondary Roads this afternoon because of the heavy snow amounts. They will attempt to resume the plowing early Tuesday morning, weather permitting.
Lisle Corporation in Clarinda have cancelled their 2nd and 3rd shifts for Monday.
H&H Trailers in Clarinda and Red Oak will close operations Tuesday, Jan. 26th.
Mills County Board of Supervisors has closed all County offices for Tuesday, Jan. 26th. Only essential personnel are to report to week on Tuesday.