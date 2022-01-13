All vehicles must be removed from city streets in Bedford and Lenox until snow removal operations have ceased. Any vehicles remaining upon streets are subject to a $25 fine and may be towed.
Due to the updated forecast the City of Shenandoah is declaring a Snow Emergency for Friday January 14, 2022 starting at 4pm.
This means No Parking on all Emergency Snow Routes and all other parking will be alternate parking. On the odd day of the calendar you can park on the odd side of the street and on the even day of the calendar you can park on the even side of the street. This Emergency stays in effect till snows has ceased to fall and the street has been cleared from curb to curb.