Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 73F. Winds S at 25 to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 28F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.