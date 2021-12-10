KMALAND BASKETBALL 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Clarinda (G/B) Moved up to 5:00

Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (G/B) POSTPONED

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan (G/B) Moved up to 5:00

St. Albert at Lewis Central (G/B) Moved up to 5:00

Corner Conference 

Stanton at East Mills (G/B) Moved to 5:30 PM 

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at AHSTW (G/B) POSTPONED

Tri-Center at IKM-Manning (G/B) POSTPONED

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia (G/B) POSTPONED 

Riverside at Missouri Valley (G/B) Moved up to 5:00

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at West Harrison (G/B) POSTPONED

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B) POSTPONED

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Woodbine (G/B) POSTPONED

Missouri River Conference   

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B) POSTPONED

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B) POSTPONED

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (B) POSTPONED

Non-Conference 

Essex at Shenandoah (B) Moved to 7:00

KMALAND WRESTLING 

MVAOCOU Tournament CANCELED

Western Christian Tournament CANCELED 

