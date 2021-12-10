Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 27F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.