Treynor Cross Country scheduled for 9/8 has been canceled.
The Blair, Elkhorn North at Plattsmouth girls golf meet has been postponed to September 14th.
Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 51F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: September 8, 2020 @ 12:12 pm
