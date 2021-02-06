KMALAND BASKETBALL
Atlantic at St. Albert (B) CANCELED
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren (G/B) CANCELED
Snow showers. Much colder. High 12F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 6, 2021 @ 12:57 pm
KMALAND BASKETBALL
Atlantic at St. Albert (B) CANCELED
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren (G/B) CANCELED
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.