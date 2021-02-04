KMALAND BASKETBALL 

East Mills at Stanton (G/B) POSTPONED

Riverside at Underwood (G/B) CANCELED

Red Oak at Nodaway Valley (G/B) CANCELED

Sidney at Southwest Valley (G/B) CANCELED

Logan-Magnolia at Ar-We-Va (G/B) CANCELED 

CAM at Audubon (G/B) POSTPONED TO 2/6 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at IKM-Manning (G) CANCELED

Centerville at Central Decatur (G/B) CANCELED 

Glidden-Ralston at Madrid (G/B) CANCELED

Twin Cedars at Saydel (G/B) CANCELED

Colfax-Mingo vs. Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars (G/B) CANCELED

Penney at Maryville (B) POSTPONED

Nebraska City at Raymond Central (G/B) CANCELED 

Yutan at Syracuse (G/B) CANCELED

Lincoln Lutheran at Ashland-Greenwood (G) CANCELED

Louisville at Fort Calhoun (B) POSTPONED 

KMALAND WRESTLING 

Denison-Schleswig at Storm Lake POSTPONED TO 2/5

KMALAND BOWLING 

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City East CANCELED

