Cancelled Church Services:


St. John's Lutheran Church
CityHastings
Event/Service:Sunday Divine Service
Date of eventFebruary 21, 2021 08:30 AM
Phone(316) 452-1301
Contact Email

kcaughey52@gmail.com

Organization/Church:Bethesda Lutheran Church
CityClarinda
Event/Service:Church Service
Date of eventFebruary 21, 2021 09:30 AM
Phone(712) 379-3667
Contact Emailmsfreed@heartland.net
Organization/Church:Griswold United Methodist Church
CityGriswold
Event/Service:Sunday Worshiip
Date of eventFebruary 21, 2021 10:30 AM
Phone(712) 767-2344
Contact Emailjkabrush@netins.net

Lutheran Church in Red Oak has cancelled services

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor is closed. A Facebook live will be conducted at 9 a.m. for more information contact 402-680-8172.

St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola has gone virtual only. All events postponed one week.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.