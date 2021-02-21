Cancelled Church Services:
St. John's Lutheran Church
|City
|Hastings
|Event/Service:
|Sunday Divine Service
|Date of event
|February 21, 2021 08:30 AM
|Phone
|(316) 452-1301
|Contact Email
|Organization/Church:
|Bethesda Lutheran Church
|City
|Clarinda
|Event/Service:
|Church Service
|Date of event
|February 21, 2021 09:30 AM
|Phone
|(712) 379-3667
|Contact Email
|msfreed@heartland.net
|Organization/Church:
|Griswold United Methodist Church
|City
|Griswold
|Event/Service:
|Sunday Worshiip
|Date of event
|February 21, 2021 10:30 AM
|Phone
|(712) 767-2344
|Contact Email
|jkabrush@netins.net
Lutheran Church in Red Oak has cancelled services
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Treynor is closed. A Facebook live will be conducted at 9 a.m. for more information contact 402-680-8172.
St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola has gone virtual only. All events postponed one week.