Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.