(Shenandoah) -- A suspect is accused of stealing a car in Shenandoah, and driving it to Clarinda.
Shenandoah Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Steinhoff of Clarinda was arrested Tuesday evening for operating a vehicle without owner's consent. At around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of 9th Avenue in Shenandoah for a possible domestic situation, and a stolen car. After further investigation, Shenandoah officers contacted Page County deputies to check a residence at 2466 Highway 2, where the car might be located. Deputies arrested Steinhoff after locating the vehicle at that residence.
Steinhoff is being held in the Page County Jail on $2,000 bond. Shenandoah Police thank the Page County Sheriff's Office for their assistance with this case.