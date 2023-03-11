NCAA Softball
Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images

(KMAland) -- Seven regional college softball teams had 1-1 outings on Saturday. 

Check out the full regional college softball scoreboard below. 

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Iowa State 6 Niagara 4 

Hawaii 5 Iowa State 2 

Nebraska 10 Missouri State 2 

Wichita State 10 Nebraska 1 

Mississippi State 4 Omaha 3 

Omaha 6 East Tennessee State 0 

Iowa 6 Princeton 0 

Lehigh 7 Iowa 1 

Northern Iowa 5 Sam Houston 2 

Tulsa 1 Northern Iowa 0 

North Dakota State 7 Drake 2 

Drake 14 St. Thomas 5

Northern Colorado 11 Kansas City 10 

Northern Colorado 8 Kansas City 0 

Fort Hays State 2 Northwest Missouri State 1

Northwest Missouri State 4 Fort Hays State 0 

