(KMAland) -- Seven regional college softball teams had 1-1 outings on Saturday.
Check out the full regional college softball scoreboard below.
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Iowa State 6 Niagara 4
Hawaii 5 Iowa State 2
Nebraska 10 Missouri State 2
Wichita State 10 Nebraska 1
Mississippi State 4 Omaha 3
Omaha 6 East Tennessee State 0
Iowa 6 Princeton 0
Lehigh 7 Iowa 1
Northern Iowa 5 Sam Houston 2
Tulsa 1 Northern Iowa 0
North Dakota State 7 Drake 2
Drake 14 St. Thomas 5
Northern Colorado 11 Kansas City 10
Northern Colorado 8 Kansas City 0
Fort Hays State 2 Northwest Missouri State 1
Northwest Missouri State 4 Fort Hays State 0