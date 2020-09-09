(KMAland) --
CLASS 8-MAN
EEHK
Griswold
Seymour
Passing
Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 5/7, 222 yards, 4 TD
Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12/27, 220 yards, 3 TD
Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6/9, 193 yards, 4 TD
Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 15/22, 179 yards, 2 TD
Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 8/13, 165 yards, 3 TD
Rushing
Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 22 carries, 212 yards, 3 TD
Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 14/17, 155 yards, 2 TD
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 24 carries, 153 yards, 4 TD
Lance Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 10 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD
Isaac Grundman, SO, Lenox — 13 carries, 134 yards, 4 TD
Receiving
Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley — 10 receptions, 172 yards, 2 TD
Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 9 receptions, 99 yards, TD
Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 receptions, 95 yards, 2 TD
Ethan Klocke, SR, Audubon — 2 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD
Braden Wessel, JR, Audubon — 1 reception, 75 yards, TD
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 receptions, 73 yard, TD
Tackles
Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 19.0 tackles, 19 solos
Logan Evans, SO, Mormon Trail — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos
Wyatt Gannon, JR, Murray — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos
Logan Roberts, JR, Stanton — 11.0 tackles, 4 solos
Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 11.0 tackles, 11 solos
Tackles for Loss
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 4.5 TFL
Reese Oglesbee, JR, CAM — 3.5 TFL
Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 3.0 TFL
Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 3.0 TFL
Logan Montgomery, SO, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL
Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 3.5 sacks
Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 2.0 sacks
Carter DeMott, JR, Bedford — 2.0 sacks
Carter Scott, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2.0 sacks
Brody Gordon, SR, East Mills — 1.5 sacks
Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 1.5 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Samson Adams, SO, Lenox — 2 INT
Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR
Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 2 FR
Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 2 INT
Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT
Gabe Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 1 INT, 1 FR
Defensive Touchdowns
Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR TD
Aydan Dinham, SO, Murray — 70-yard INT TD
Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 22-yard INT TD
Kade Nowlin, JR, Lamoni — 20-yard INT TD
Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 12-yard INT TD
Colton Siefkas, SR, Murray — 9-yard INT TD
Kalvin Brown, SO, Lamaoni — 6-yard INT TD
Return Touchdowns
Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 78-yard KR, 63-yard PR
Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 78-yard KR
CLASS A/1A/2A
St. Albert
Passing
Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda — 16/28, 207 yards, 3 TD
Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 13/20, 204 yards, 3 TD
Matthew Benedict, JR, Sidney — 12/20, 183 yards, TD
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 13/32, 176 yards
Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley — 18/41, 159 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 34 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD
Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 6 carries, 132 yards, TD
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 18 carries, 106 yards, TD
Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 9 carries, 98 yards, 3 TD
Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 13 carries, 97 yards, TD
Receiving
Blake Tuma, JR, AHSTW — 5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TD
Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 6 receptions, 87 yards, TD
Quinn Kuck, SR, Underwood — 4 receptions, 79 yards
David Rendon, SR, Shenandoah — 2 receptions, 74 yards, TD
Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD
Tackles
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 17.0 tackles, 14 solos
Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles, 7 solos
Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 10.5 tackles, 10 solos
Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos
Brecken Freeberg, JR, Tri-Center — 9.5 tackles, 7 solos
Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos
Tackles for Loss
Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 4.0 TFL
Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL
Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL
Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.5 TFL
Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL
Kaden Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.0 TFL
Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 TFL
Ben Labrum, SO, Shenandoah — 3.0 TFL
Nathan Messerschmidt, SO, Riverside — 3.0 TFL
Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL
Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 3.0 TFL
Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL
Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 3.0 TFL
Sacks
Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 sacks
Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks
Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 2.0 sacks
Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks
Multiple Turnovers
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 3 INT
Jace Rose, JR, Riverside — 2 INT
Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — INT TD
Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 26-yard INT TD
Return TD
Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah — 85-yard KR TD
Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 72-yard KR TD
Field Goals
Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 40-yard FG
Nathan Barnes, SR, Clarinda — 26-yard FG
CLASS 3A/4A
Creston/O-M
AL D/ST
Passing
Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 17/20, 401 yards, 3 TD
Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 16/28, 347 yards, 3 TD
Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 17/28, 241 yards, 2 TD
Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 7/9, 190 yards, 2 TD
Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 10/21, 186 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 11 carries, 115 yards, TD
TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 13 carries, 93 yards
C.J. Carter, SO, Glenwood — 15 carries, 73 yards
Receiving
Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 5 receptions, 245 yards, 3 TD
Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 9 receptions, 244 yards, 2 TD
Terrick Thompson, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TD
Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 receptions, 94 yards, TD
Ashton VerDoorn, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 receptions, 84 yards, TD
Tackles
Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos
Braylon Kammrad, SO, Lewis Central — 11.5 tackles, 10 solos
Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos
Dom Bailey, SR, Sioux City East — 8.0 tackles, 5 solos
Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos
Tackles for Loss
Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL
Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 4.0 TFL
Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4.0 TFL
Andrew Gill, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL
Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL
Matthew Schwedler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.5 TFL
Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL
Defensive Touchdowns
Mason Scott, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 54-yard INT TD
Multiple Turnovers
Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 2 INT
Sir Brandon Watts, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 INT
Return Touchdowns
Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 90-yard KR
Julian Wolfe, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 35-yard PR
Field Goals
Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood — 20 yards
MISSOURI
North-West Nodaway
East Atchison defense
South holt/Nodaway-Holt
Maryville
Passing
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 4/7, 159 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 38 carries, 313 yards, 4 TD
Jose Rivera, SR, Platte Valley — 12 carries, 174 yards, 3 TD
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 12 carriers, 134 yards, 3 TD
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TD
Gavin Cameron, SO, Stanberry — 12 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD
Receiving
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 92 yards, TD
Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 67 yards
Wyatt Tobin, JR, Platte Valley — 2 receptions, 66 yards, TD
Remington Stoner, SR, Rock Port — 2 receptions, 56 yards, TD
Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 1 reception, 53 yards, TD
Tackles
Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 19 tackles, 10 solos
Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 5 solos
Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 7 solos
Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 15 tackles, 15 solos
Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 13 tackles, 5 solos
Tackles for Loss
Vincent Hultman, SR, Platte Valley — 5.0 TFL
Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry — 3.0 TFL
Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL
Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Hayden Staples, SR, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL
Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL
Trevor Weir, SO, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL
Multiple Turnovers
Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 1 INT, 1 FR
Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT
Defensive TD
Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — FR TD
Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — INT TD
William Rother, JR, Mound City — INT TD
NEBRASKA
Louisville
Syracuse
Elmwood-Murdock
Weeping Water
Lourdes Central Catholic
Palmyra
Johnson-Brock defense
Sterling
Passing
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 15/24, 239 yards, 3 TD
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 7/12, 205 yards, TD
Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 10/15, 184 yards, 3 TD
Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 14/31, 147 yards
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 13/23, 117 yards, 2 TD
Rushing
Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 36 carries, 287 yards, 3 TD
Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 9 carries, 157 yards, 3 TD
MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 7 carries, 87 yards
Receiving
Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 3 receptions, 112 yards, 2 TD
Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 6 receptions, 92 yards
Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 2 receptions, 85 yards, TD
Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 4 receptions, 80 yards
Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD
Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 63 yards, TD
Tackles
Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 17 tackles, 4 solos
Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 16 tackles, 9 solos
Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos
Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos
Blake Allen, SO, Auburn — 10 tackles, 3 solos
Brad Hall, JR, Auburn — 10 tackles, 7 solos
Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City — 10 tackles, 5 solos
Carson Simon, JR, Falls City — 10 tackles, 3 solos
Brayden Zaliauskas, SR, Plattsmouth — 10 tackles, 5 solos
Tackles for Loss
Shane Allington, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL
Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City — 2.0 TFL
Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 2.0 TFL
Drake Butler, SR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL
Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL
Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL
Luke Lambert, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL
Multiple Turnovers
Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — 2 interceptions
Defensive TD
Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — INT TD
Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — INT TD