(KMAland) --

CLASS 8-MAN

EEHK

Griswold

Seymour

Passing 

Gavin Smith, JR, Audubon — 5/7, 222 yards, 4 TD

Gavin Reineke, SR, Boyer Valley — 12/27, 220 yards, 3 TD

Jack Franey, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 6/9, 193 yards, 4 TD

Cory Bantam, JR, Woodbine — 15/22, 179 yards, 2 TD

Brigham Daniel, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 8/13, 165 yards, 3 TD

Rushing  

Gabe Gilgen, JR, West Harrison — 22 carries, 212 yards, 3 TD

Jackson Wray, SR, East Mills — 14/17, 155 yards, 2 TD

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 24 carries, 153 yards, 4 TD

Lance Clayburg, SO, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 10 carries, 151 yards, 3 TD

Isaac Grundman, SO, Lenox — 13 carries, 134 yards, 4 TD

Receiving 

Jaidan TenEyck, JR, Boyer Valley — 10 receptions, 172 yards, 2 TD

Caleb Wakehouse, SR, Woodbine — 9 receptions, 99 yards, TD

Carson Elbert, SR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 3 receptions, 95 yards, 2 TD

Ethan Klocke, SR, Audubon — 2 receptions, 86 yards, 2 TD

Braden Wessel, JR, Audubon — 1 reception, 75 yards, TD

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 receptions, 73 yard, TD

Tackles 

Cole Metz, JR, Melcher-Dallas — 19.0 tackles, 19 solos

Logan Evans, SO, Mormon Trail — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 12.5 tackles, 9 solos

Wyatt Gannon, JR, Murray — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Layne Pryor, SR, Woodbine — 11.0 tackles, 8 solos

Logan Roberts, JR, Stanton — 11.0 tackles, 4 solos

Lane VanderLinden, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 11.0 tackles, 11 solos

Tackles for Loss

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 4.5 TFL

Reese Oglesbee, JR, CAM — 3.5 TFL

Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 3.0 TFL

Gauge Mitchell, SR, East Union — 3.0 TFL

Logan Montgomery, SO, Southeast Warren — 3.0 TFL

Kale Pevestorf, SR, Coon Rapids-Bayard — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Dylan Hoefer, JR, Woodbine — 3.5 sacks

Brett Cormeny, SR, Moravia — 2.0 sacks

Carter DeMott, JR, Bedford — 2.0 sacks

Carter Scott, SR, Glidden-Ralston — 2.0 sacks

Brody Gordon, SR, East Mills — 1.5 sacks

Ryan Stortenbecker, SO, East Mills — 1.5 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Samson Adams, SO, Lenox — 2 INT

Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR

Joe Kauffman, JR, CAM — 2 FR

Cameron Kline, SO, Woodbine — 2 INT

Cade Nelson, JR, Southeast Warren — 2 INT

Gabe Enfield, SR, Melcher-Dallas — 1 INT, 1 FR

Defensive Touchdowns 

Braxton Blackburn, FR, Fremont-Mills — 2 FR TD

Aydan Dinham, SO, Murray — 70-yard INT TD

Brandon McNew, JR, Martensdale-St. Marys — 22-yard INT TD

Kade Nowlin, JR, Lamoni — 20-yard INT TD

Tanner Dierking, SR, Southeast Warren — 12-yard INT TD

Colton Siefkas, SR, Murray — 9-yard INT TD

Kalvin Brown, SO, Lamaoni — 6-yard INT TD

Return Touchdowns 

Lane Spieker, JR, CAM — 78-yard KR, 63-yard PR

Seth Malcom, SR, Fremont-Mills — 78-yard KR

CLASS A/1A/2A

St. Albert

Passing 

Wyatt Schmitt, SO, Clarinda — 16/28, 207 yards, 3 TD

Blake Holst, SR, AHSTW — 13/20, 204 yards, 3 TD

Matthew Benedict, JR, Sidney — 12/20, 183 yards, TD

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 13/32, 176 yards 

Nathan Russell, JR, Nodaway Valley — 18/41, 159 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Gavin Maguire, JR, Logan-Magnolia — 34 carries, 166 yards, 2 TD

Austin Kremkoski, JR, Riverside — 6 carries, 132 yards, TD

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 18 carries, 106 yards, TD

Brendan Knapp, JR, Southwest Valley — 9 carries, 98 yards, 3 TD

Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 13 carries, 97 yards, TD

Receiving 

Blake Tuma, JR, AHSTW — 5 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TD

Michael Shull, SR, Clarinda — 6 receptions, 87 yards, TD

Quinn Kuck, SR, Underwood — 4 receptions, 79 yards

David Rendon, SR, Shenandoah — 2 receptions, 74 yards, TD

Tre Melby, SR, Logan-Magnolia — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD

Tackles 

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 17.0 tackles, 14 solos

Alex Ausdemore, SR, Tri-Center — 11.5 tackles, 7 solos

Cole Lange, SR, Missouri Valley — 10.5 tackles, 10 solos

Cole Ridnour, SR, Clarinda — 10.5 tackles, 8 solos

Brecken Freeberg, JR, Tri-Center — 9.5 tackles, 7 solos

Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 9.5 tackles, 9 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 4.0 TFL

Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL

Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 3.5 TFL

Tucker TePoel, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.5 TFL

Adam Ayase, JR, Nodaway Valley — 3.0 TFL

Kaden Jacobs, SR, Southwest Valley — 3.0 TFL

Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 TFL

Ben Labrum, SO, Shenandoah — 3.0 TFL

Nathan Messerschmidt, SO, Riverside — 3.0 TFL

Owen Osbahr, SR, Tri-Center — 3.0 TFL

Denver Pauley, JR, AHSTW — 3.0 TFL

Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 3.0 TFL

Kyler Rasmussen, SR, IKM-Manning — 3.0 TFL

Sacks 

Dayton Jacobsen, JR, Wayne — 3.0 sacks

Logan Dickerson, JR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks

Chris Gardner, SR, Underwood — 2.0 sacks

Avery Martin, SR, Shenandoah — 2.0 sacks

Multiple Turnovers 

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — 3 INT

Jace Rose, JR, Riverside — 2 INT

Brayden Wollan, SR, Underwood — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Alex Ravlin, SO, Underwood — INT TD

Blaine Venteicher, SR, Southwest Valley — 26-yard INT TD

Return TD 

Morgan Cotten, JR, Shenandoah — 85-yard KR TD

Scott Pearson, JR, Underwood — 72-yard KR TD

Field Goals 

Simon Wagner, SR, Kuemper Catholic — 40-yard FG

Nathan Barnes, SR, Clarinda — 26-yard FG

CLASS 3A/4A 

Creston/O-M

AL D/ST

Passing 

Jonah Pomrenke, SR, Lewis Central — 17/20, 401 yards, 3 TD

Teagon Kasperbauer, SO, Harlan — 16/28, 347 yards, 3 TD

Tyler Smith, SO, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 17/28, 241 yards, 2 TD

Nathan Favors, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 7/9, 190 yards, 2 TD

Luke Longval, JR, Sioux City East — 10/21, 186 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Lennx Brown, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 11 carries, 115 yards, TD

TJ Hayes, SR, Abraham Lincoln — 13 carries, 93 yards

C.J. Carter, SO, Glenwood — 15 carries, 73 yards

Receiving 

Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 5 receptions, 245 yards, 3 TD

Thomas Fidone, SR, Lewis Central — 9 receptions, 244 yards, 2 TD

Terrick Thompson, SR, Sioux City East — 2 receptions, 120 yards, 2 TD

Brayden Pratt, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 receptions, 94 yards, TD

Ashton VerDoorn, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 4 receptions, 84 yards, TD

Tackles

Ethan Breyfogle, SR, Sioux City East — 12.0 tackles, 10 solos

Braylon Kammrad, SO, Lewis Central — 11.5 tackles, 10 solos

Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 10.0 tackles, 7 solos

Dom Bailey, SR, Sioux City East — 8.0 tackles, 5 solos

Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 7.5 tackles, 7 solos

Tackles for Loss

Hunter Deyo, JR, Lewis Central — 4.5 TFL

Wyatt Hatcher, JR, Lewis Central — 4.0 TFL

Carter Weiland, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 4.0 TFL

Andrew Gill, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL

Nick Miller, JR, Lewis Central — 2.5 TFL

Matthew Schwedler, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 2.5 TFL

Sully Woods, SR, Glenwood — 2.5 TFL

Defensive Touchdowns

Mason Scott, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 54-yard INT TD

Multiple Turnovers 

Aidan Hall, SO, Harlan — 2 INT

Sir Brandon Watts, FR, Bishop Heelan Catholic — 2 INT

Return Touchdowns 

Jonathan Humpal, SO, Lewis Central — 90-yard KR

Julian Wolfe, JR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton — 35-yard PR

Field Goals 

Brock Sell, JR, Glenwood — 20 yards

MISSOURI

North-West Nodaway

East Atchison defense

South holt/Nodaway-Holt

Maryville

Passing

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 4/7, 159 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 38 carries, 313 yards, 4 TD

Jose Rivera, SR, Platte Valley — 12 carries, 174 yards, 3 TD

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 12 carriers, 134 yards, 3 TD

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 17 carries, 127 yards, 2 TD

Gavin Cameron, SO, Stanberry — 12 carries, 111 yards, 2 TD

Receiving 

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 92 yards, TD

Brewer Wheeler, SR, North Andrew — 2 receptions, 67 yards

Wyatt Tobin, JR, Platte Valley — 2 receptions, 66 yards, TD

Remington Stoner, SR, Rock Port — 2 receptions, 56 yards, TD

Dylan McIntyre, SO, Worth County — 1 reception, 53 yards, TD

Tackles  

Collin Sager, SR, Stanberry — 19 tackles, 10 solos

Hayden Ferry, JR, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 5 solos

Jaxon McCrary, SO, Platte Valley — 16 tackles, 7 solos

Colten Stevens, JR, Rock Port — 15 tackles, 15 solos

Tucker Schieber, FR, Stanberry — 13 tackles, 5 solos

Tackles for Loss 

Vincent Hultman, SR, Platte Valley — 5.0 TFL

Austin Colvin, JR, Stanberry — 3.0 TFL

Wynston Walker, SR, North Andrew — 3.0 TFL

Clayton Linville, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Hayden Staples, SR, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL

Carson Thomas, SR, North Andrew — 2.0 TFL

Trevor Weir, SO, Platte Valley — 2.0 TFL

Multiple Turnovers 

Andrew Alarcon, SR, Worth County — 1 INT, 1 FR

Hayden Ecker, SO, North Andrew — 2 INT

Defensive TD 

Caedon Messer, SR, Mound City — FR TD

Landon Poppa, SR, Mound City — INT TD

William Rother, JR, Mound City — INT TD

NEBRASKA 

Louisville

Syracuse

Elmwood-Murdock

Weeping Water

Lourdes Central Catholic

Palmyra

Johnson-Brock defense

Sterling

Passing 

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 15/24, 239 yards, 3 TD

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 7/12, 205 yards, TD

Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 10/15, 184 yards, 3 TD

Caleb Fossenbarger, JR, Johnson-Brock — 14/31, 147 yards

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 13/23, 117 yards, 2 TD

Rushing 

Christian Meneses, JR, Plattsmouth — 36 carries, 287 yards, 3 TD

Brody Darnell, SR, Auburn — 9 carries, 157 yards, 3 TD

MJ Nelson, JR, Nebraska City — 7 carries, 87 yards

Receiving 

Lane Zimmerman, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 3 receptions, 112 yards, 2 TD

Nic Parriott, SO, Johnson-Brock — 6 receptions, 92 yards

Daniel Frary, SR, Auburn — 2 receptions, 85 yards, TD

Connor Clark, SR, Auburn — 4 receptions, 80 yards

Riley Wehling, SR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 72 yards, TD

Braden Thompson, JR, Nebraska City — 4 receptions, 63 yards, TD

Tackles 

Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 17 tackles, 4 solos

Hunter Haughton, SR, Johnson County Central — 16 tackles, 9 solos

Cameron Binder, SR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos

Ryan Dixon, JR, Auburn — 14 tackles, 10 solos

Blake Allen, SO, Auburn — 10 tackles, 3 solos

Brad Hall, JR, Auburn — 10 tackles, 7 solos

Bayler Poston, SO, Nebraska City — 10 tackles, 5 solos

Carson Simon, JR, Falls City — 10 tackles, 3 solos

Brayden Zaliauskas, SR, Plattsmouth — 10 tackles, 5 solos

Tackles for Loss  

Shane Allington, SR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL

Gavin Bailey, SO, Nebraska City — 2.0 TFL

Dalton Berkebile, SR, Johnson County Central — 2.0 TFL

Drake Butler, SR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL

Thomas Fields, JR, Falls City — 2.0 TFL

Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL

Luke Lambert, SO, Ashland-Greenwood — 2.0 TFL

Multiple Turnovers 

Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — 2 interceptions 

Defensive TD 

Ryan Binder, JR, Auburn — INT TD

Cale Jacobsen, JR, Ashland-Greenwood — INT TD

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.