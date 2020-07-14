(KMAland) –

BASEBALL: Shenandoah (4-9) vs. Clarinda (7-8) at Neola

The two teams met in a 1-0 Shenandoah victory on the opening night of the season. The Mustangs snapped a six-game skid five days ago in beating Fremont-Mills while Clarinda rolled to a district-opening win over Red Oak on Saturday.

Derek’s Pick: Clarinda – In the QuikStats era, this is a narrow 14-12 advantage for Clarinda, so I expect we will see another tight battle. Just based on the back-and-forth nature of this series, I’ll take the Cardinals.

BASEBALL: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at St. Albert

 

BASEBALL: Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central

 

BASEBALL: Kuemper Catholic at Underwood

 

BASEBALL: East Mills at Sidney

 

BASEBALL: Bedford vs. Stanton at Corning

 

BASEBALL: Treynor at Tri-Center

 

BASEBALL: Boyer Valley at Audubon

 

BASEBALL: Logan-Magnolia at Coon Rapids-Bayard

 

BASEBALL: Lamoni at Mount Ayr

 

BASEBALL: Nodaway Valley at CAM

 

BASEBALL: Moravia at Central Decatur

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE – Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 4 Semifinals

Madrid at Ankeny Christian

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge at Ogden

Class 1A District 11 Semifinals

Earlham at Southeast Warren

Lynnville-Sully at Martensdale-St. Marys

Class 1A District 12 Semifinals

Moravia at Central Decatur

Lamoni at Mount Ayr

Class 1A District 13 Semifinals

Nodaway Valley at CAM

Bedford vs. Stanton (at Corning) On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 14 Semifinals

East Mills at Sidney On AM 960, 7:00 PM

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at St. Albert

Class 1A District 15 Semifinals

Boyer Valley at Audubon

Logan-Magnolia at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Class 2A District 15 Semifinals (at Neola)

Shenandoah vs. Clarinda On FM 99.1, 4:30 PM

Tri-Center vs. Treynor On FM 99.1, 7:00 PM

Class 2A District 16 Semifinals (at Underwood)

Missouri Valley vs. East Sac County, 4:30 PM

Underwood vs. Kuemper Catholic, 7:00 PM

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig

Non-Conference  

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Lewis Central

Thomas Jefferson at Creston

Indianola at Sioux City East (DH)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE – Regular Season

Non-Conference

Sioux City North at Storm Lake