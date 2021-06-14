(KMAland) -- The team at Farm Credit Services of America is spending the rest of the week meeting with customers at the World Pork Expo in Des Moines.
Chris Ford is a retail commercial lender for FCSAmerica. He tells IARN that 2021 has been a strong year for the company so far. FCSAmerica was happy to meet with people in-person at the World Pork Expo.
“We feel really good about our position in the market and we’ve been able to serve our customer base well over the last 17 years when we start talking about our patronage and cash-back dividend program,” said Ford. “Things are going well again this year.”
Cash-back dividends offer a significant annual benefit and are based on each customer-owner’s average loan volume during the calendar year. Since 2004, FCSA has returned more than $2.2 billion in earnings to customer-owners.
“We’ve had a cash-back dividend program that has been extremely strong over the last 17 years where we’ve actually paid back over three quarters of a percent in cash-back dividends to our customers over that 17 years,” said Ford. “In the last three years, we’ve been able to give our customers back one percent.”
To learn more about the cash-back dividend program, visit fcsamerica.com.