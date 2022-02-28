(KMAland) -- A federal task force established to find replacement names for geographic features, including a number within KMAland, has published a list of suggestions.
The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force has published a list of replacement names for the geographic features with the name “squaw,” which was officially declared a derogatory term last year by Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland. Over 600 features were listed nationwide, with seven in Iowa including Squaw Creek in Ringgold County. Suggestions provided by the committee include Sun Valley Lake, Loch Ayr, Old Reservoir, and Walnut Creek Lake.
Meanwhile, seven features were also listed in Missouri including the Middle Branch Squaw Creek and Squaw Creek in Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway Counties, East Brach Squaw Creek and Squaw Creek Ditch in Holt County, and Squaw Creek in Atchison County. Suggestions for the features range from the Northwestern Loess Hills, Patterson Lakes Farms Section 23 and Section 13, to Wiley Creek, Snow Goose Pool, and Pintail Pool.
The names suggested by the task force will be open to public comment until April 25th, and more suggestions could be made by the committee before a final decision is reached. For more information on how to submit public comments on the candidate replacement names, visit www.federalregister.gov and search for “Reconciliation of Derogatory Geographic Names.”
A copy of the full list of geographical features and their respective name suggestions are available below.