|Service:
|Graveside Service and Inurnment
|Name:
|A. Carrol Green
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Westboro, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 29, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 A.M.
|Location:
|Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro
|Visitation Location:
|A register book and pictures will be available at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, on Friday, August 28.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorials to United Methodist Church, Westboro
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Because of current conditions, family requests face masks and social distancing at the graveside service.
A. Carrol Green, 92, Westboro, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
