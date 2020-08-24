Service:Graveside Service and Inurnment
Name:A. Carrol Green
Age:92
From:Westboro, Missouri
Day and Date:Saturday, August 29, 2020
Time:10:00 A.M.
Location:Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro
Visitation Location:A register book and pictures will be available at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, on Friday, August 28. 
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorials to United Methodist Church, Westboro
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Because of current conditions, family requests face masks and social distancing at the graveside service.

